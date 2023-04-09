Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrit Khair starrer 'Jodi' is to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will soon be seen with 'Saunkan Saunkne' actress Nimrit Khair in the movie 'Jodi' set for release on May 5.

Diljit took to his Instagram on Sunday to share an update on the trailer of the most awaited film 'Jodi'.

The trailer of Diljit and Nimrit starrer 'Jodi' is to be out on 11th April at 10:00 a.m. The details of the projects are still under layers but the music is supposed to be extraordinary. Earlier Raj Ranjodh who has shaped the musical aspect of the film mentioned trying a new genre with this movie.

The official poster consists of a cassette with hearts rolling in which can be a sign of a musical love story. All of the speculations will soon end on Tuesday as makers will drop the official trailer of the movie.



The music of the film has been gaining headlines since the director of the movie, Amberdeep Singh said that its songs will be remembered even after a decade. He also pointed out the movie as being the "most awaited film of Punjabi cinema". The reason behind such a statement can be the facts like the pairing of Nimrit-Diljit, classic music and the collaboration of Amberdeep and Diljit for the first time.

Diljit, on the other hand, will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Chamkila' with Parineeti Chopra and 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. (ANI)