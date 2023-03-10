Trailer of Netflix's documentary film 'Caught Out' explores match fixing scandal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): The trailer of Netflix's documentary film 'Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket.' has been unveiled.

Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta, 'Caught Out' aims to "blow the lid off the biggest match-fixing scandal" that rocked the world of international cricket.

The documentary will premiere on March 17 and it explores the investigation that helped uncover the biggest match-fixing scandal.

Going by the video features interviews with several sports commentators and journalists, giving their insight on the sport and the repercussions of the scandal.

Take a look at the trailer



https://www.instagram.com/p/CpjngJwB5wc/?hl=en



"Sport is meant to be unscripted. If it is scripted, it takes away everything that sport stands for," a commentator says in the trailer.

The documentary is produced by Megha Mathur.

According to the official synopsis, Caught Out is a "pulsating story that looks at the trajectory of cricket in India, brimming with unexpected twists and turns whilst exploring how the cricketing fraternity fought back from one of the biggest corruption scandals."

(ANI)

