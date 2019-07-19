'Transparent' co-stars Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker tie knot

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Bradley Whitford got married to his 'Transparent' costar Amy Landecker.

The couple on Wednesday shared the news with their fans on Instagram and also revealed that they had eloped.

"Of Bradley. #eloped," Landecker wrote alongside a photo from their wedding.



Landecker opted for a periwinkle dress with a pink floral print for the occasion. The actress wore her hair down for the big day and carried a white bouquet of roses. As for the Whitford, he opted for a suit.

The wedding comes after Whitford confirmed their engagement to E! News at the 2018 Academy Awards by calling Landecker his fiancee. (ANI)

