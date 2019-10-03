Travis and I are on great terms: Kylie Jenner refutes reports of break

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Amid headlines of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott taking a break from their relationship, the former has finally broken her silence clarifying that they are on "great terms" with the focus right now on their daughter Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul on Thursday rejected the reports of their "break" on Twitter writing, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is."

She even cleared the air around Jenner seeking comfort from ex, Tyga.

"There was no "2am date with Tyga". You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at," she added in the tweet.



And just to make her relationship with her partner and rapper, the 22-year old wrote in another tweet, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi."

She added that their "friendship" and "daughter is priority" for them.



On Tuesday night, news broke that the couple is reportedly taking break from their relationship.

A source close to the couple even claimed that the reason of their split is that Kylie is "more dedicated to family. She wants to get married and have more kids." (ANI)

