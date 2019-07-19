Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Travis Scott is totally into the idea of marrying Kylie Jenner

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:19 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott is giving serious thoughts to marrying his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
"Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn't expressed a huge interest in getting married but they've talked about it a lot," a source close to the rapper told Us Weekly.
The insider added that while marriage mightn't be important to Jenner, but it definitely is for Scott.
"Marriage isn't important to Kylie but it's increasingly important to Travis," the source added.
According to the source, this marriage is being considered significant by Jenner's family members because they like the "structure of it."
"Kim Kardashian and some friends are advocating for them to get married because they like the structure of it. [They] think it could be helpful for Kylie," the insider added.
Recently, a source close to the makeup mogul revealed that she is also thinking about taking a step ahead with beau Scott.
"Kylie is very happy with her life. She and Travis are discussing marriage."
The two have been dating for a quite a while now after they met at Coachella in April 2017. Jenner and Scott are parents to a 17-month daughter, Stormi and now they are planning to bring new a member to the family, according to the source.
"Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling," added the source. In an interview given to Rolling Stone in December Scott said, "We'll get married soon." (ANI)

