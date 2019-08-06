Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Travis Scott kicks off Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations with this surprise!

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott seems to be utterly lovestruck as he floored his beau Kylie Jenner's room rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday!
The beauty mogul's birthday is four days ahead and the celebrations have already started and Scott seems to have a lot more in store for Jenner.
She gave a sneak peek into her flower-decorated room where her little daughter Stormi is seen playing with the petals.
Jenner in the video said, "Stormi look at this" after she flashed a card left by Scott which read, "Happy birthday! We're just getting started. Love you."
"My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it's not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg," Jenner captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg ??????????????????

A post shared by Kylie ? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT


Scott's lovely surprise comes ahead of the beauty mogul's 22nd birthday on August 10.
Seems like Scott just reciprocated Jenner's 'big' wish which she dedicated to him on his 28th birthday in April.
Jenner, wished her love through a humongous billboard which stood erect at one of the busiest intersections in West Hollywood. It featured an adorable portrait of Jenner with baby Stormi.
"Happy birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO," read the billboard.
The couple has been together since April 2017 and welcomed their first daughter Stormi in February 2018. (ANI)

