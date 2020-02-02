Travis Scott pens down adorable birthday wish for daughter Stormi Webster

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 2 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott on Sunday wished daughter Stormi Webster on the occasion of her second birthday with an adorable Instagram post.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share five lovely photographs that showed the bond that the father-daughter shared.



"2 Is better than 1. 2 might mean more to me than to u. 2 things I do to live thru you.2 remember ever thing I do wit u.2 words I say before I leave from u. Love u. Dad," reads the caption.



The duo Kylie and Travis threw an extravagant bash termed 'Stormi World 2' on Saturday to celebrate the second birthday of their daughter.

The toddler had a party at an AstroWorld theme park where she had all her favourite cartoon stars from movies including 'Frozen' and 'Trolls'.



The mother-daughter wore well-coordinated matching sequined outfits at the bash.

The grand bash had jugglers, multiple cartoon themed return gifts, soft toys and a separate shopping department with the name of 'Stormi World'. (ANI)

