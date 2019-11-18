Travis Scott and Stormi (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Travis Scott and Stormi (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Travis Scott raves about daughter Stormi's matching box-braids

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster likes most of her daddy's style and qualities.
The singer-rapper shared a snap of her 21-month-old daughter wherein she donned a hairstyle inspired by her dad's signature box-braids.
"Daddy's hair," the father of one captioned a series of photos showing Stormi walking with her new look.

Sharing another post of his daughter, Scott wrote, "Stormi's world" which also appeared on one of the necklaces she was wearing in the photo.
The little bundle of joy was also seen wearing another necklace which had her mom's name 'Kylie' on it.
Earlier this month, Jenner and toddler Stormi went on to support Scott at his Astroworld Festival.
The mother of one was spotted dancing in the front row during Scott's Rosalia rendition, according to the Houston Chronicle.
During the show, Scott even told his fans that his and Jenner's 21-year old baby girl - Stormi - was also one of the attendees at the event.
Later, the 28-year-old rapper also called on stage Kanye West for a surprise guest appearance, where the latter performed 'Can't Tell Me Nothing' as well as his new melody 'Follow God' from the latest album 'Jesus is King'.

Last month, it was confirmed that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with the reality star publicly confirming the news a few days later.

Although they have parted ways, the former couple has been spending time together as the rapper recovers from a nasty knee injury suffered during a performance in October. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:57 IST

Robert Pattinson appreciates fans for raising funds for Go Campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Robert Pattinson is all praises for his friend and fans who contributed in raising funds for Go Campaign, a California based NGO that raises awareness and funds to help vulnerable children.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:55 IST

Demi Lovato spends quality time with boyfriend Austin Wilson

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Looks like Demi Lovato is spending some quality time with her new boyfriend Austin Wilson as they went for a hike in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:15 IST

IFFI to pay homage to 13 veteran Bollywood personalities

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be paying homage to 13 film personalities of the Bollywood for their contribution to the industry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:09 IST

Kanye West to present 'Nebuchadnezzar' opera at Hollywood Bowl

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Kanye West will present an opera titled 'Nebuchadnezzar' at the Hollywood Bowl on November 24. He also shared a golden invitation to the event on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:00 IST

Emraan Hashmi drops first song 'Aaina' from 'The Body'

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has dropped a romantic track 'Aaina' from his upcoming flick 'The Body'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:50 IST

Jim Edmonds shuts down date rumours with nanny Carly Wilson amid...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is witnessing several ups and downs in his married life blasted at speculations about his relationship with nanny Carly Wilson amid split with wife Meghan King Edmonds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:21 IST

'Good Newws' trailer: Akshay, Kareena, Diljhit, Kiara to leave...

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): After piquing fans with the intriguing poster of the film, the makers of 'Good Newws' finally released the trailer of the laugh riot on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:55 IST

Kanye makes appearance at free 'Sunday Service Experience' concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West gave a 'Sunday Service Experience' concert at Pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch along with a choir on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:35 IST

Prince Harry attends Onside Awards to honour youth making a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attended the inaugural of Onside Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to honour youth making a difference in their communities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:00 IST

Lady Gaga serves as bridesmaid for her makeup artist Sarah...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Pop-icon Lady Gaga turned bridesmaid for her friend and longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno's wedding.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:51 IST

Kevin Hart 'rebuilding' himself after car crash, sweats it out in gym

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is fast recovering from a surgery he underwent following his car crash in September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:35 IST

'Justice League': Stars step out and call for release of fabled...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): As director Zach Snyder's film 'Justice League' clocked two years of its release on Sunday, several stars came out to demand the release of 'Synder Cut,' a rumoured version of the film.

Read More
iocl