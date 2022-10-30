Trevor Noah defends his comments regarding backlash on Rishi Sunak as UK PM

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has defended his comments that "some people" oppose Rishi Sunak's appointment as UK Prime Minister due to his race.

According to Deadline, Noah's comments on 'The Daily Show' raised hackles among several sectors of society, most notably commentator Piers Morgan.

The comedian indicated that the appointment of Sunak, a UK native born to parents who came to the country from India, created a backlash based on skin colour. Sunak is the UK's first Hindu PM and the first one of Asian heritage. He is also the youngest in more than 200 years.



Noah's comments were taken by many as a blanket indictment of everyone in the UK, failing to parse the "some people" part.

After 'The Daily Show' host alleged on Twitter that there were people saying "Now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain'," Morgan claimed that Noah was "falsely portraying Britain as a racist country," reported Deadline.

This started a back-and-forth between the duo and Noah said, "I wasn't saying 'The entire UK is racist'. I was responding to the racists who don't want Rishi as PM because of his race... That's why I said, 'Some people.'"

As per Deadline, Morgan did not buy into it and said, "No, you c'mon Trevor... there was no "backlash" in the UK to Rishi Sunak becoming PM because of his heritage. You made that up to create a racism narrative that simply didn't happen... and we Brits are bored of US media (& disingenuous duchesses) making us out to be a bunch of racists." (ANI)

