Trevor Noah files lawsuit against NYC hospital, doctor for alleged botched 2020 surgery

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and doctor after they allegedly botched a surgery the comedian underwent in 2020.

According to the legal complaint obtained by People magazine, last month, 'The Daily Show' host sued Dr Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

As Per the suit, Noah was a patient between August 25, 2020, and December 17, 2020, and he underwent surgery with the hospital and doctor on November 23, 2020.

In the court papers, Noah said that the defendants "were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skilful manner." It also accused the defendants of "failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment."



The comedian also alleged that the defendants failed "to prescribe proper medications," failed to "discontinue certain prescription medications," and failed "to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions" that he "was suffering" from. The Hospital for Special Surgery has denied the claims.

Elsewhere, the court documents allege that Noah suffered "serious personal injury" after his surgery, and it later described his injuries as "permanent, severe, and grievous." The injuries, the suit adds, allegedly left the Emmy award winner "rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled."

Noah reportedly "sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future."

A representative for the Hospital for Special Surgery told People magazine they have received Noah's claims, which they call "meritless."

"HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr Noah's attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless. Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient," the representative shares in a statement, as per People magazine. (ANI)

