Tribeca Festival announces dates for 2022

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): Tribeca Festival has announced that its 21st edition will take place from June 8 through June 19 next year.

As per Variety, the Tribeca Festival, a longtime mid-spring event whose 20th edition this year took place in June due to COVID-19 complications, will stick with the later timeframe in 2022.

The annual event dropped the word 'Film' from its title last year in an effort to embrace storytelling across movies, television, virtual reality, gaming and podcasts.

Starting on September 20, Tribeca will open submissions for all categories, including feature and short films, episodic storytelling, immersive, podcasts, online premieres, and branded entertainment.

The 2021 version of Tribeca was held in June across all five boroughs of New York City in a mix of indoor and outdoor venues.



Jon M. Chu's splashy musical 'In the Heights', Steven Soderbergh's crime drama 'No Sudden Move' and Chappelle's documentary 'This Time This Place' were among the movies to premiere at the festival.

"We loved kicking off summer 2021 and were so proud to lead the re-opening of New York by bringing film and entertainment to communities in all five boroughs," said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival co-founder and CEO.

"Reflecting on where we are in this particular moment, we believe a combination of an indoor/outdoor festival will be the most exciting way to unite international audiences and our local community in this wonderful city next June," added Rosenthal.

"We're excited to welcome back creators from all mediums, entertainers and our audiences for another memorable experience," said Paula Weinstein, chief content officer of Tribeca Enterprises.

"In 2022 we look forward to creating new ways to enjoy their work across New York's unbeatable options of theatres, parks, rooftops and other innovative venues across the city," added Weinstein.

Previous editions of Tribeca served as launching pads for the careers of Damien Chazelle, Jon Chu, Nia DaCosta and Ryan Coogler and other notable directors.

Tribeca, which was founded by Robert DeNiro and Rosenthal in the wake of 9/11, has established itself as a major champion of independent cinema. (ANI)

