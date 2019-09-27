Tristan Thompson calls ex Khloe Kardashian 'Beautiful' on Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It seems like basketball player Tristan Thompson can't take off his eyes from his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson on Thursday left a flirty comment on Khloe's selfie showing her soaking up the sun.

"May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream," Khloe wrote alongside her selfie.

After noticing the post, Thompson could not resist but comment on the beautiful picture.

"The sun is [shining] bright on a beautiful [diamond]," he wrote underneath the pic. This is not the first time the athlete had gushed over Khloe on Instagram. He also commented after Khloe posted a picture of herself posing like Anna Nicole Smith last week.

"Perfection," he wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji in a since-deleted comment, reported E! News.

In addition, he referred to the celebrity as "the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out" on her 35th birthday in June.

The duo officially parted ways earlier this year after a rocky relationship. In April 2018, Thompson first allegedly cheated on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter. (ANI)