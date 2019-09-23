Tristan Thompson (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Tristan Thompson (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tristan Thompson hearts ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's new look

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:10 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): It seems that basketball player Tristan Thompson is a huge fan of ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's new look.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently recreated a 1992 iconic look from late icon Anna Nicole Smith's commercial Guess ads which is taking the Internet by storm.
In the pictures, the 35-year-old star donned a denim bustier and side-swept her golden shoulder-length curls.
" Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ," she captioned the series of snaps.
Her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend who seemed to be stunned by the beauty of the star commented a heart-eye emoji, as reported by E! News. (The comment has now been deleted)
A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the NBA player is trying hard to maintain good relations with Khloe for the sake of co-parenting their 17-month-old daughter, True.
"Tristan wants to be a good, present dad to True," the source told PEOPLE. "He's committed to raising her in a loving environment and also wants to be in a good place with Khloe."
The duo officially parted ways earlier this year after a rocky relationship. In April 2018, Thompson first allegedly cheated on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter. (ANI)

