Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons have some 'bro' time

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson and her half-sister, Kendall Jenner's ex Ben Simmons seem to be getting along well. The two headed to a Basketball court for a friendly match recently.

As the two enjoyed some great sporting time on the court, they shared a photo on Instagram with Thompson writing, "Another great day of work with my bro."



Simmons also shared the same picture along with some other ones and wrote, "Another great day with my brother."



While Thompson flaunted his toned body, Simmons sported a loose white tee. The two seem to have had quite a match as evident from their pictures.



Thompson dated Kardashian for more than two years before they parted ways in February following his cheating scandal. Thompson was cheating on Kardashian with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's friend, Jordyn Woods after which the two announced their break up.

Simmons and Jenner, on the other hand, started dating around March last and parted for the first time in September 2018 but they came back together soon. The twosome later in May this year, finally called it quits. (ANI)