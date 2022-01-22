Tristan Thompson reflects on facing 'demons' amid paternity scandal

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): NBA star Tristan Thompson recently opened up about facing "demons" after fathering his third child amid his paternity suit scandal.

Taking to his Instagram, Thompson wrote, "Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness."

The 30-year-old athlete continued, "Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset."



Thompson recently admitted to fathering a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, who is currently suing him for child support.

The child is believed to have been conceived while Thompson was still dating the reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," Thompson apologised to Kardashian earlier this month.

Thompson also shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig. (ANI)

