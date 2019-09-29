Tristan Thompson's day out with daughter True

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Tristan Thomson gave his fans a visual treat when he shared a rare edited video of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter True Thomson on a date to Universal Studios, Hollywood.

"This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn't resist," he wrote. "One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!"

In the video, the 28-year-old basketball player can be seen pushing True in a stroller as she appears to use a phone to FaceTime with someone and is also seen kissing the screen. The two ride the Silly Swirly Fun Ride together and he picks her up and kisses her on the cheek.

According to E-News, the little bundle of joy has remained under Khloe Kardashian's care in Los Angeles since she and the player broke up in February, when the child was 10 months old, amid a second cheating scandal involving him. (ANI)

