TSA flags Ramy Youssef's Golden Globe trophy during airport security check

Los Angeles [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Ramy Youssef's newly earned Golden Globe trophy had to go through a bit of a frisking at the Los Angeles International Airport.

As reported by USA Today, the actor's trophy was flagged by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) officials while going through the airport security check.

Youssef shared the whole ordeal through a series of Instagram stories that showed the trophy being passed in a luggage tray through a scanner after which it was held by a security worker like she had won it herself.

The 28-year-old jokingly asked the security woman "Did it pass?" while having a good laugh over the situation.

He then remarked - "The 'random' checks you have to deal with when you have a Muslim name."

The ironic incident came just days after Youssef won the Golden Globe for best lead actor in a comedy for the movie 'Ramy'. (ANI)