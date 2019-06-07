TV actor Karan Oberoi gets bail in rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to TV actor Karan Oberoi in a rape case filed against him in May this year.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere granted him the bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Earlier on May 17, the High Court had rejected Oberoi's bail plea.

Oberoi was arrested on May 6 by the Mumbai Police and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court.

An FIR was registered against him under Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the actor allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim's advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan, had alleged that his client's physical consent was taken on a false promise of marriage and hence it amounted to rape, citing a recent Supreme Court judgment.

The FIR also stated that Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum. (ANI)

