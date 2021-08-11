TV actor Uday Tikekar happy to join the cast of 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Actor Uday Tikekar, who featured in several TV shows and movies, has now joined the cast of the ongoing new daily soap, 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the Hindi drama follows the journey of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others' needs before her own.

Aishwarya is paired opposite actor Rohit Suchanti.



Speaking about Uday Tikekar, he is seen playing a hard-working and rich hotelier on the show.

"Although Virendra Oberoi is a rich hotelier he is a very grounded person who has struggled and worked hard to reach where he is today. That is why he knows the value of life and is extremely humble and polite to every person no matter what the situation is. To be honest, this character is quite unlike me but for someone who has always enjoyed playing varied characters, I am really enthused to essay this role. I am someone who loves to joke around, be happy, and laugh out loud, but for this character, I have to remind myself every day that I need to stay calm, speak softly to maintain the onscreen character. However, I am extremely glad to be a part of this show," Uday said in a statement.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.


