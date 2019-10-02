Roger Federer (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Roger Federer (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Twitter goes crazy as Roger Federer asks for recommendations of Bollywood classics

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Legendary tennis player Roger Federer on Wednesday sent Indian film buffs on social media into a tizzy as he asked for suggestions of Bollywood classics.
"Any movie suggestions? #AvengersAssemble #Aquaman," the tennis ace wrote on Twitter. Soon after, fans stormed his timeline with suggestions like 'Wonder Woman' and 'Detective Pikachu'.
Seemingly unconvinced, Federer decided to seek more help from followers as he asked, "A Bollywood classic maybe?"

A fan gave him a complete list of a few Bollywood cults including 'Tare Zameen Par,' 'Dangal,' Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan,' 'Mother India' and 'Salaam Bombay' to watch.
"Bollywood movies in IMDb Top 100 1) Tare Zameen Par (2007) 2) 3 Idiots (2009) 3) Dangal (2016) Oscar Nominated movies: 1) Lagaan (2001) 2) Mother India (1957) 3) Salaam Bombay (1988)," wrote a fan.

Whereas others suggested him to check out 'Gully Boy' which was recently selected as India's official entry for Oscar Awards.

Most of the player's fans and followers recommended him popular sports dramas like 'Chak De! India', 'Dangal,' 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' 'Lagaan' and 'Sultan'.

On the other hand, Twitterati also advised him to go for the "greatest movie ever made in Bollywood, DDLJ [Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge]"
"Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood," commented a fan on Federer's post.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal classic hit 'Hera Pheri' was also suggested by many movie buffs.

At the time of publishing, his tweet asking for B-town suggestions had clocked 2.9k replies, 1.1k re-tweets and 8.1k likes. From gifs of movies like 'Padmavat' and '3 idiots', fans also send out memes to the tennis sensation.
Federer also quoted some tweets to post replies. "Thanks," wrote the 38-year old, to a fan who listed 'Sholay', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Dangal' as movies he could watch.
(ANI)

