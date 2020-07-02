Twitter users pay tributes to frontline warriors on National Doctor's Day

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, Twitter users thanked the front-line warriors and took a bow to their selfless and tireless contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With hashtags like 'July 1', 'National Doctor's Day', 'Real heroes', scores of netizens expressed their gratitude and applauded the remarkable work done by the medics in these trying times.

"Our doctors are our hero #1stJuly #NationalDoctorsDay #doctorsday2020," read a user's comments.

While another user dubbed doctors as the "backbone" of our country.

"Medicine cure diseases but only a doctor can cure patients. Doctors are the backbone of our country. #HappyDoctorday #1stJuly #NationalDoctorsDay," the tweet read.

Another user wrote, "#1stJuly "This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor's Day!"

"Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor's Day 2020 #1stJuly #HappyDoctorsDay2020," read another tweet.

Doctors, along with other frontline warriors are relentlessly working to put a halt to the spreading virus.

Like every year, the country is observing the National Doctors Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in July 1991. (ANI)

