A still from the episode of 'Man Vs Wild' featuring PM Modi and Bear Grylls (Photo source: Discovery)
A still from the episode of 'Man Vs Wild' featuring PM Modi and Bear Grylls (Photo source: Discovery)

Twitterati go gaga for PM Modi in 'Man vs Wild'

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its host Bear Grylls aired on Monday, it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.
As Twitterati sang praises of the PM, 'Man vs Wild' trended on top in India and was on the second position worldwide.
Among celebs from Bollywood, Randeep Hooda and Anil Kapoor were among the first to express their excitement and appreciation for the show on Discovery Channel featuring the Prime Minister.
Randeep tweeted saying, "A great message to the masses of the country in Hindi translated in English for the world, Narendra Modi. Environmental Conservation is most important for the future of our planet that we all share.. for our future.. for us .. thank you Bear Grylls, DiscoveryIN, love nature."

Ace actor Anil Kapoor, who was equally excited to watch the episode, wrote: "Great setting, great men, the greatest mission of all! Can't wait to watch this!"

Other netizens flooded the micro-blogging site with messages of admiration for the Prime Minister.
A user shared a still from the recently released adventurous episode and wrote, "Been waiting for this since long. So much excitement. Bear Grylls, Narendra Modi, ManVsWild."

Another user who was watching the PM Modi-Bear Grylls adventurous outing at Jim Corbett National Park from her Smartphone wrote, "Narendra Modi Ji amazing as always....how cool was that!! #ManVsWild."

A Twitterati posted a snapshot of a houseful screening of the 'Man vs Wild' episode and wrote alongside, "Even SRK films fail to gather so much audience nowadays #ManVsWild"

While another fan, who enjoyed the show from home posted a still and wrote, "Got to be the most exciting thing I've seen on television in a while. #ManVsWild."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi a user wrote: "No one...no leader ever...has used media as effectively as Modi has. He reaches out to people in so many ways and carries so many messages across. Yet they cry that he does not give press conferences. Why talk to middlemen when he can talk to us?! #ManVSWild #modiondiscovery."

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:09 IST

