Twitterati praise abrogation of Article 370

After the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday, Twitterati expressed a wide range of reactions on social media.

The article gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

While some praised the move, others rejoiced the fact that they can now own property in Kashmir.

Showering praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, one user wrote, "He promised. He delivered." alongside a picture of Shah with "Keep calm And Trust Mota Bhai," written over it.



Feeling proud about the move, another user praised Shah and shared a still from 'Gangaajal' saying that the sheer decision made him proud.



Admiring government for the move another user wrote "Indians to Modi" and shared a still from 'Jolly LLB 2' which read "What you are doing takes a lot of courage."



Sharing a picture of Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, a user wrote "#Article370 into the dustbin."

The picture shows Nehru throwing a pillow with Article 30 written over it.



Another user posted a picture of howling wolves and wrote: "Congress in Parliament right now #Article370."



Celebrating the fact that now the syllabus for UPSC aspirants will reduce, a user posted a still from 'Hera Pheri' that read "Syllabus is reduced."



Happy about the fact that people can now buy land in Kashmir, Twitterati posted various picture expressing their desire to buy a property there. Topping the list of such pictures is Robert Vadra's meme which reads "Robert vadra on his way to grab land in Jammu and Kashmir."



"Me and the boss on our way to buy properties in Kashmir," wrote a user.



