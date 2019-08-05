Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah

Twitterati praise abrogation of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): After the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday, Twitterati expressed a wide range of reactions on social media.
The article gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.
While some praised the move, others rejoiced the fact that they can now own property in Kashmir.
Showering praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, one user wrote, "He promised. He delivered." alongside a picture of Shah with "Keep calm And Trust Mota Bhai," written over it.

Feeling proud about the move, another user praised Shah and shared a still from 'Gangaajal' saying that the sheer decision made him proud.

Admiring government for the move another user wrote "Indians to Modi" and shared a still from 'Jolly LLB 2' which read "What you are doing takes a lot of courage."

Sharing a picture of Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, a user wrote "#Article370 into the dustbin."
The picture shows Nehru throwing a pillow with Article 30 written over it.

Another user posted a picture of howling wolves and wrote: "Congress in Parliament right now #Article370."

Celebrating the fact that now the syllabus for UPSC aspirants will reduce, a user posted a still from 'Hera Pheri' that read "Syllabus is reduced."

Happy about the fact that people can now buy land in Kashmir, Twitterati posted various picture expressing their desire to buy a property there. Topping the list of such pictures is Robert Vadra's meme which reads "Robert vadra on his way to grab land in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Me and the boss on our way to buy properties in Kashmir," wrote a user.

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:36 IST

First-weekend report: 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, performed remarkably well at the box office during its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:16 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' new song: Parineeti, Sidharth work magic in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): After dropping a melancholic number 'Ki Honda Pyaar', makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped another track 'Khwabfaroshi' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:09 IST

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith get marriage license

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Looks like actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie-Turner Smith are taking their relationship to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Andy Cohen makes his son Benjamin Allen's birthday special with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American television and talk show host Andy Cohen shared an adorable picture with his son Benjamin Allen on Sunday while celebrating his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Mixed response from B-Town to scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:05 IST

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba set...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): The teaser of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' has finally released today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:02 IST

This is how Riteish wished his 'Baiko' Genelia on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Genelia D'Souza who ringed in her 32nd birthday on Monday, received beautiful wishes from husband Riteish Deshmukh who prayed to have a wife like her even in his next life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:55 IST

A$AP Rocky attends Kanye West's Sunday service after release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky who returned to the US on Saturday after yearlong detention in Sweden jail, is celebrating his release with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:30 IST

This is how Ajay Devgn showered love on wife Kajol's birthday

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:29 IST

Kim Kardashian calls Met Gala more 'nerve-wracking' experience...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was more nervous about making an appearance at Met Gala 2019 than she was during her wedding with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:14 IST

Nick Jonas shares picture from rehearsals ahead of 'Happiness...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): An excited Nick Jonas who is keen to kick start his 'Happiness Begins' tour in Miami is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the big show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:04 IST

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have refuted reports that they are married.

Read More
iocl