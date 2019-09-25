Tyler Cameron opens up about romance with Gigi Hadid

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron has finally broken his silence on supermodel Gigi Hadid romance rumours.

"We're just friends," Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in an interview Tuesday, cited E! News.

"I mean...that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly," Cameron added.

Asked if he is "in love" with Hadid, Cameron said, "I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so, I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now."

He also added, "She's an amazing person, we've had a great time together. We've hung out a few times, that's all."

Cameron and Hadid had been spotted together a lot of time and Hadid even introduced him to her famous friends including Serena Williams and Taylor Swift.

"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," E! News quoted a source in August.

In early September, Cameron accompanied Hadid to the Netherlands for her grandmother's funeral.

In recent weeks, the couple has been spending time apart as Hadid is overseas walking the runway for various fashion week shows. (ANI)

