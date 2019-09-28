Tyler Cameron reveals his relationship status with Gigi Hadid

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): It seems that there is a lot more than just friendship between model Gigi Hadid and actor Tyler Camron as the duo were spotted together on several occasions, including several outings.

According to E-News, Cameron was even present to support his 'friend' earlier this month at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands. However, the two have been spending time apart in recent weeks, as Hadid is busy with fashion week shows overseas and Cameron is working on his budding modeling career in the states.

On Friday, Cameron stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to dish out with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about life after the reality show. The 26-year-old star addressed his relationship status with Hadid amid all of the speculations, reported E-News.

"That's my friend," Cameron said of Hadid. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..." (ANI)

