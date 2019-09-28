Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tyler Cameron reveals his relationship status with Gigi Hadid

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:06 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): It seems that there is a lot more than just friendship between model Gigi Hadid and actor Tyler Camron as the duo were spotted together on several occasions, including several outings.
According to E-News, Cameron was even present to support his 'friend' earlier this month at her grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands. However, the two have been spending time apart in recent weeks, as Hadid is busy with fashion week shows overseas and Cameron is working on his budding modeling career in the states.
On Friday, Cameron stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to dish out with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart about life after the reality show. The 26-year-old star addressed his relationship status with Hadid amid all of the speculations, reported E-News.
"That's my friend," Cameron said of Hadid. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana's footsteps with Angola...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Carrying Princess Diana's legacy forward, the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:51 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan unites with friend in Paris

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): The beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who enjoys a huge fan following does not have a dearth of friends and the actor bumped into an old friend Eva on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:25 IST

Jennifer Lopez hails Super Bowl for 'inclusivity and diversity'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lopez who will be performing with the fellow Latina artist Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show applauded the show for 'inclusivity and diversity'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 06:25 IST

Christie Brinkley shuts down Wendy Williams' by posting injury photos

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Supermodel Christie Brinkley who previously responded to TV host Wendy Williams' claims that she had faked her recent injury by appealing the latter to "be kind" has now posted several photos of her injuries obtained during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal. Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:38 IST

Lilly Singh apologises for turban comment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The 'Little Late with Lilly Singh' show host Lilly Singh on Friday apologised for a recent comment on turban she made on her late-night show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:38 IST

Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg gives birth to baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:01 IST

Feeling so much better: Kylie Jenner after hospitalisation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and skipped Paris Fashion Week has updated her fans that she is 'Feeling much better'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:15 IST

Cardi B slams fans who claim she lied about sexual harassment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B lashed out at social media followers who accused her of lying about sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:15 IST

'Karate Kid' star Robert Garrison dies at 59

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Robert Garrison who is best known for his role as Tommy in the original 'The Karate Kid' died on Friday at the age of 59.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:08 IST

Terror attack drama 'Hotel Mumbai' released in UK

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): 'Hotel Mumbai' which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was released in the United Kingdom on September 27 (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:34 IST

Snoop Dogg's infant grandson passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Rapper Snoop Dogg's infant grandson Kai Love has died at 10 days old.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:21 IST

Travis Knight in talks to direct Tom Holland starrer 'Uncharted'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Travis Knight is in talks to come on onboard Sony's 'Uncharted' to direct the videogame adaptation starring Tom Holland.

Read More
iocl