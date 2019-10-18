Tyler Cameron (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Tyler Cameron (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Tyler Cameron sets hearts fluttering with steamy picture

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): 'The Bachelorette' runner-up Tyler Cameron has set temperatures soaring the temperature with his washboard abs and chiseled body while talking about his failed football career.
He played tight end at Florida Atlantic University and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens before a shoulder injury which derailed his NFL career, reported People magazine. Several of his fellow Bachelor Nation alums couldn't help but stare at his impressive abs in a photo posted nu him on Instagram.
"This is what a failed football career looks like..." the 26-year-old wrote in the caption. In the snap, Cameron stands in front of an outdoor mist machine sporting black pants with bare chest.
Of course, Cameron is not the only member with a dreadful past, but his fellow 'failed' athletes were impressed with his maintained physique.
His friends were the first ones to flood the comments section.
"I've honestly got 0 words," said his co-star Dylan Barbour.

American footballer Greg Joseph who was stunned to see Tyler's abs, wrote, "Wtf I've got a failed football career too and I can honestly say I look nothing like that."
Cameron garnered plenty of attention from outside the Bachelor bubble, too.
He recently told People that his new hobby is a far cry from the type of exercise he's used to.
"So prior to this, I was always running sprints. Football was all about sprinting and lifting heavy weights and getting as strong as you can be," he explained, saying that when he first set his sights on running marathons, he "had a hard time with running two miles." (ANI)

