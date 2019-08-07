Tyler Cameron skips court proceeding regarding his accident case

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron who recently made headlines for his late-night date with the supermodel Gigi Hadid, didn't show up at a court in Florida on Tuesday.

Cameron was called in at the Palm Beach County for his May car accident, according to the documents obtained by Sun-Sentinel and obtained by Us Weekly.

Following the car accident, he was fined with USD 166 as he hit a Ford F1-50 King Ranch from the back with his Ford Excursion in his hometown.

Adding to the fine was an order issued to the 'Bachelorette' alum to pay an additional USD 60 fine and USD 106 in court fees on Tuesday.

Cameron is also expected to undergo and complete a mandatory eight-hour driving school course by November 4 this year.

Recently, he was spotted with Hadid at Brooklyn's Dumbo House after which the two-headed to Hadid's Manhattan apartment.

This comes almost a week after Cameron opened up about his breakup from co-star Hannah Brown during last week's season finale.

Hadid previously dated singer Zayn Malik. (ANI)

