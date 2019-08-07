Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron skips court proceeding regarding his accident case

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron who recently made headlines for his late-night date with the supermodel Gigi Hadid, didn't show up at a court in Florida on Tuesday.
Cameron was called in at the Palm Beach County for his May car accident, according to the documents obtained by Sun-Sentinel and obtained by Us Weekly.
Following the car accident, he was fined with USD 166 as he hit a Ford F1-50 King Ranch from the back with his Ford Excursion in his hometown.
Adding to the fine was an order issued to the 'Bachelorette' alum to pay an additional USD 60 fine and USD 106 in court fees on Tuesday.
Cameron is also expected to undergo and complete a mandatory eight-hour driving school course by November 4 this year.
Recently, he was spotted with Hadid at Brooklyn's Dumbo House after which the two-headed to Hadid's Manhattan apartment.
This comes almost a week after Cameron opened up about his breakup from co-star Hannah Brown during last week's season finale.
Hadid previously dated singer Zayn Malik. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:00 IST

Ranveer Singh in awe of beautiful landscape on sets of '83,'...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83,' shared a behind-the-scene-picture from the sets of the movie.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 08:41 IST

Likes Billie Eilish more than me: Camila Cabello on her sister

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): While American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello might have earned a name internationally, her younger sister Sofia Cabello is a bigger fan of Billie Eilish than she is of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:31 IST

Honest leader, selfless soul: B-town mourns demise of Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from all quarters of the world following the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and members of the film fraternity too expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's demise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:30 IST

Toni Morrison, Noble Prize-winning author dies at 88

Washington DC [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, the renowned author of acclaimed novels such as "Beloved" and "Song of Solomon," died at the age of 88, her family said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:01 IST

Cameron Diaz reflects on marriage with Benji Madden, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz reflected upon her relationship with husband Benji Madden four years after their wedding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:55 IST

'Thor' director Taika Waititi to receive TIFF's Ebert Director Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi is set to receive the prestigious Toronto Film Festival's Ebert Director Award that recognises and honours filmmakers for their outstanding contribution to cinema.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:23 IST

Jennifer Aniston recalls her 'Friends' days, says 'I miss that time'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): You are not the only one who miss 'Friends'. Fifteen years after the beloved sitcom came to an end, Jennifer Aniston reveals she, too, feels nostalgic and "misses that time a lot".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:58 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow finally moving in with Brad Falchuk after a year...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): After nearly a year of marriage, actor Gwyneth Paltrow is making a big decision - she is moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:08 IST

Afton Williamson quits 'The Rookie' alleging racism, sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actress Afton Williamson has alleged that she was racially bullied, sexually harassed and assaulted on the sets of ABC's series 'The Rookie'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:19 IST

Dakota Johnson spotted with Chris Martin after breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actress Dakota Johnson was spotted having fun with Chris Martin few weeks after their alleged break up.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:23 IST

'Gossip Girl' creators reveal more details about reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Rise and shine, Upper East Siders! The makers of 'Gossip Girl' revealed some more details about the upcoming reboot of the insanely popular American series, which might leave you wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:22 IST

Lana Del Rey sings 'Season of the Witch' in 'Scary Stories to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' will feature Lana Del Rey's new cover of Donovan's 1966 folk-rock hit 'Season of the Witch'.

Read More
iocl