Tyler Cameron, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Tyler Cameron, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Tyler Cameron spotted with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's former stepsisters

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:05 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 'The Bachelorette' runner-up Tyler Cameron was recently spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's former stepsisters, Erin Foster and Sara Foster.
Cameron and Hadid split recently after dating for nearly two months.
It appears that the three have become friends, as they posed for photos and commented on each other's Instagram pictures while attending the La Mer event, reported E! News.
"Had a great time at the@lamer event with my younger sisters... now I got some moisturizer for this crusty face of mine," Cameron captioned his post.
"I didn't approve this pic. But I look great so I'll allow it," Erin commented on Tyler's image, with Sara chiming in, "Family is everything."
Additionally, the reality TV star left a response under Erin's recent post about the event.
For the unversed, Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid was married to David Foster--Sara and Erin's dad--for nearly four years after filing for divorce in 2015. The longtime couple officially finalised their divorce in 2017.
Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News that Tyler and Gigi decided to go their separate ways after a whirlwind two months of dating.
"They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them," a source previously shared. "The split was amicable and they are still friendly." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:47 IST

Tommy Mottola to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Music mogul Tommy Mottola will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:36 IST

50th IFFI from November 20 at Goa, 200 films from 76 countries...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Two hundred films from around 76 countries and 26 feature and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section will be screened during the coming IFFI, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:35 IST

Here's when Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' will release in India

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The much-awaited James Bond film 'No Time To Die' is all set to hit the screen on April 3, next year in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:21 IST

Zac Hanson recovering after motorcycle crash

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Zac Hanson, the youngest member of the popular pop band, Hanson recently suffered multiple injuries after a severe motorcycle accident.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:14 IST

Beyonce sizzles in gold dress at Tyler Perry's gala

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 'The Lion King' actress turned heads in a gold-beaded gown at Tyler Perry's star-studded affair in Atlanta.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:26 IST

Adam Sandler supports his daughters no matter what!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Actor Adam Sandler, known for his mind-blowing acting skills is also a devoted father to his daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:59 IST

Kevin Zegers teases possibility of revisiting 'Air Bud'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Here's good news for all the movie buffs out there! Actor Kevin Zegers recently teased about the possibility restating 'Air Bud'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:37 IST

Prince George cheers for favourite soccer team on family outing

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Prince William known for being a sports enthusiast was present to cheer his favourite soccer team, the Birmingham club Aston Villa along with his family.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:00 IST

Nikki Bella reveals she's open to tying knots with Artem Chigvintsev

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): It seems like we will soon be hearing wedding bells!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:26 IST

Lady Gaga celebrates 'A Star Is Born' milestone with pink hair

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Star Is Born' anniversary, Lady Gaga earned a major milestone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 07:09 IST

Michael Jackson's Broadway musical gets new title!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): An upcoming musical based on the life and career of late pop icon Michael Jackson has gotten a new title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:35 IST

Samuel L. Jackson claps back at Martin Scorsese's comment about...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with Martin Scorsese's recent remarks about 'Marvel' movies. The ace filmmaker has been under fire for comparing the superhero films to "theme parks", saying that they don't capture the true essence of ci

Read More
iocl