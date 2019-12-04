Tyler Cameron wants to keep things casual between him and Stassie Karanikolaou

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 04 (ANI): American television star and model Tyler Cameron is enjoying his single life even after he and Anastasia Karanikolaou fueled romance rumours late last month.

In the last few weeks, the two have been seen getting cosy with each other. However, a source told E-News that Cameron wants to keep things casual.

"Tyler Cameron is not interested in dating Stassie," the insider shared.

"He is back in LA for a few weeks and purely wants to have fun. They have been texting recently, but are absolutely not going to date."

According to the source, the 26-year-old star isn't ready to jump into anything serious, especially because he's giving priority to his career.

"Tyler liked hanging out with Stassi and her friends, and was enjoying the party scene of LA," the insider said.

"Tyler is not ready for a serious relationship and is focusing on his new project that he has been filming while in LA."

It's unclear if Stassi feels the same way, however, it looks like the two have enjoyed each other's company during their recent outings. (ANI)

