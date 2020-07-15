Tyra Banks boards 'Dancing With the Stars' as new host

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): The upcoming season of ABC's 'Dancing With The Stars', will have television personality, Tyra Banks, as the new host, confirmed Variety.

The latest development has come after news broke on Monday that the show's long-time host -- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would be departing the show before the coming 29th season.

In addition to hosting, Banks will also be seen as the executive producer of the show.

"I've been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning...The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances...it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Variety quoted Banks as saying.

In her statement, she also paid her respects to the former host Bergeron, saying, "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Bergeron on Tuesday had taken to Twitter himself to announce the news of exiting the show.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron tweeted.



Bergeron had been hosting the show since its debut in 2005.

Andrews participated as a contestant on the show in 2010 and was placed third. She became a co-host in 2014, which was the show's 18th season. (ANI)

