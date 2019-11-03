UK centenarian credits her long life to this!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): The only thing that this centenarian finishes a glass of is -- Champagne -- which she believes is the secret to her crossing a century!

Dorothy Flowers, who turned 108 on October 22, attributes her longevity to a glass of the drink.

"It's the only thing we ever see her finish a glass of," Fox News quoted Helene Ballinger, resident manager of Southlands Care Home in Harrogate, England as telling SWNS.

"Needless to say, we've been toasting her birthday," the manager added.

While Flowers is unable to speak now, she doesn't confine herself in a room, instead hangs out with the nursing home staff each day which can also be credited to give a boost to her morale.

"Dorothy loves company, so she'll sit with us at the reception desk each day. She's such a regular that she's got her own drawer, which we keep full of chocolate buttons," Ballinger added.

It would be too much to say that a glass of champagne is the key to her long life, and Ballinger revealed that the old lady has been an ardent follower of horse races for the last 11 decades, which also adds to the number of her years alive.

An accountant by profession, Flowers in her early 1940s tied the knot with another accountant named Leonard.

The couple worked for Britain's Racehorse Betting Control Board, also known as the Tote. Being one of the few sports which wasn't suspended during the second world war, Flowers with her husband moved to London to follow the races.

Flowers, who celebrated her birthday last month, was greeted with over 650 cards from around the world.

Moreover, some even sent her gin, and not surprisingly, several bottles of Champagne!

"While she's very independent, she's always been happiest when surrounded by others, and the cards have made her feel very loved," said her niece, Judith Barrett. (ANI)

