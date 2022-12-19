Unidentified person throws slipper at Kannada actor Darshan during promotion of movie Kranti

Vijayanagar (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): An unidentified person threw a slipper at Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa when he was promoting his upcoming movie Kranti in Karnataka's Hosapete on Sunday evening.

A video of this incident, which went viral, shows the actor standing on a stage when all of a sudden a slipper hits his shoulder. Police personnel immediately surrounded Darshan after the attack for protection.

https://twitter.com/NTR_AA_GODZILLA/status/1604702443648192512?



To calm the fans down in the gathering, the actor said, "It is not your mistake brother. No problem."

Darshan said, "It's an unexpected incident."

Darshan is visiting different places for his upcoming movie 'Kranti'. Even after the attack, Darshan attended all the remaining events as planned.

Police are investigating the incident to find the culprits.

The event took place during the premiere of a song from 'Kranti,' which is scheduled to open on January 26. Darshan garlanded the statue of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for the song's launch. (ANI)

