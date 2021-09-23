Union Minister Anurag Thakur to inaugurate first Himalayan Film Festival on September 24

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) on September 24. The festival spanning five days is being held at Leh, Ladakh from September 24 to 28.

Ladakh is hosting THFF 2021 as part of the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' for commemorating 75 years of India's Independence.

The inaugural of the festival will witness the presence of makers and cast of the recently released movie 'Shershah', including director Vishnuvardhan and lead actor Siddharth Malhotra.

The feature film based on the life of Kargil hero Capt Vikram Batra is also the opening feature film of the festival.

The five-day festival also aims to create an interactive and exposure platform to promote aspiring local filmmakers and to showcase Ladakh as an attractive film destination.

The festival is being organised by Leh in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and will be held at the Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra at Leh, having digital projection facilities.

The 5-day festival will comprise various segments to enthral the audience and film buffs alike.

There will be a screening of popular films during the five days of the festival. A package of contemporary National awards and Indian panorama selected films will be showcased at the event.

There will also be a competition section for short films and documentaries to recognize talented filmmakers in the Himalayan region of India, connect to the film-making community of the region, and encourage fresh talent. The jury of the competition will be Manju Borah, Chairperson (Assam), G.P Vijayakumar, Member (Tamil Nadu), and Raja Shabir Khan, Member (Jammu and Kashmir)

The Himalayan Film Festival shall have enriching and interactive conversation sessions by film director, producer, editor, screenwriter, lyricist, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, and renowned actor Kirti Kulhari.

The Festival shall also host some enthralling and informative masterclass sessions. While National Award-winning Indian film producer, writer, director, and editor who works predominantly in Hindi and Tamil cinema, Priya Krishnaswamy shall conduct a session on editing, and Nila Madhab Panda, Indian film producer, and director shall conduct a masterclass on the direction.

S Nallamuthu, a leading wildlife filmmaker from India, shall also conduct a masterclass on wildlife filmmaking. His film 'The World's Most Famous Tiger' shall be screened at the festival.

Along with the above components, the film festival will also cater to various palettes of the audience with a food festival. The cuisine of the different regions of Ladakh is unique owing to its distinct geography and weather conditions. The festival venue shall accommodate the food festival during the period of five days.



Cultural shows will also be organised during the five-day festival in collaboration with the Department of culture to showcase the rich cultural varsity of Ladakh.

Not only this but a music festival shall also be held in which young musicians of Ladakh will participate.

Popular films from the Himalayan region and other filmmaking states of India will also be showcased during the 5-day festival.

While Rajkumar Hirani's '3 idiots', Raja Shabir Khan's 'Shepherds of Paradise', Bedabrata Pain's 'Chittagong' and S Nallamuthu's 'The World's Most Famous Tiger' are some of the Hindi films that shall be screened at the festival, films from various other regions that shall be screened are as follows:

1. 'Yathavat' directed by Tribeni Rai (Nepali)

2. 'Mane De Phere' directed by Sanjeev Rattan (Himachali)

3. 'Yarwng' directed by Joseph Pulinthanath (Tripura)

4. Crossing Bridges' directed by Sange Dorjee Thongdok (Arunachal Pradesh)

5. 'Ishu' - directed by Utpal Borpujari (Assamese)

6. Naga Documentary - 'The Pangti Story' directed by Sesino Yhoshu

7. 'Lewduh'- directed by Pradip Kurbah (Khasi, Meghalaya ).

Ladakhi films such as '20 Years' directed by T Wangdus Lonpo and D Wangchuk Mogol and 'Walking with the Wind' directed by Praveen Morchhale shall also be screened at the festival.

Manipuri film 'Loktak Lariembee' directed by Haobam Paban Kumar and Kima's Lode and 'Beyond The Class' directed by Zuala Chhangte (Mizoram) also add to the diverse lineup at the Himalayan Film Festival. (ANI)

