Unique poetry, art exhibition in Kashmir to promote Sufism attracts visitors

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): The unique art exhibition with written Sufi verses attracted visitors, especially those who love art in Kashmir. Titled "Textural and Textual Confluences by Javed Iqbal," it was organized by Gayoor Art Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Archives Archaeology and Museums (J&K) and the Institute of Music and Fine Arts University of Kashmir.

Javed Iqbal, a creative artist, told ANI, "This project was pending for the past two years and now it's finally completed. My main aim was that our poetry has so much potential and it has the same essence as it had 300 years ago. So I thought all the work of the famous poets are available in many references, let's bring that work into visual forms."

"The main purpose to make it into visual form was to make it in a duo, so that is why it is titled "Textural and Textual Conference," a combination of painting and poetry, to be presented visually so that our future generations could remember that our poets had so much potential. Because if we forget our roots then we can't grow," he added.



In the past, Kashmir valley produced a number of legendary Sufi poets and artists which resulted in this valley of paradise, which is also known as the valley of Sufis and saints. But unfortunately, due to the western cultural influence, the present generation is not fully aware of the rich past including art and culture.

Naushad Gayoor, Organizer of the event told ANI, " Javed sir was working on this series for the past two years and this type of work hasn't been performed in the past. We took the couplets from legendary poets from the past and created a combination of both art forms because literature and painting both are a part of fine arts. So we mixed visuals and texts to produce something unique."

In conversation with ANI, an Art Student, Mir Andleep, said, "Such festivals are very important, because we feel that apart from our art, Sufism should also be promoted. There are very few people who are aware of our art, so it's a good platform for all artists to showcase their talent, and for the audience to gather more knowledge about art and Sufism.

During this painting exhibition, more than thirty paintings were displayed with Sufi poetry that attracted visitors especially young art lovers both boys and girls. (ANI)

