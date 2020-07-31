Unreleased comedy material of comedian Joan Rivers to be out in 2021

Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): New comedy albums of the late icon Joan Rivers, containing previously unreleased material will be now be made available in 2021.

Joan Rivers was an American comedian, actor, and television host who rose to prominence in the mid-1960s for her quick wit and caustic style.

According to Variety, production-distribution company Comedy Dynamics announced Friday it has acquired hundreds of hours of content from the Joan Rivers Estate, with plans to release a box set and digital albums.

The star who died in 2014, hosted 'The Late Show with Joan Rivers', which made her one of the first women to host a late-night network television talk show.

"While hundreds of hours of my mother on tape sounds great to her fans, to my therapist it sounds like another beach house. Thankfully, mom was meticulous about saving everything, and some of her best routines, collected over literally decades, are going to soon be available. For that we really can be grateful," Variety quoted her daughter Melissa Rivers as saying.

"Joan is the icon of icons in every sense of the word. Not only was she a comedic pioneer, but she was also an entrepreneur, author, actress, director, and more. We're excited to honor her career, and her life's work for many years to come," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics, cited the publication.

Along with other appreciations, Rivers had won a Daytime Emmy for hosting 'The Joan Rivers Show'. (ANI)

