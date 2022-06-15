Upasana Singh opens up about her character in 'Masoom'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Ahead of the release of her OTT project 'Masoom', actor Upasana Singh opened up about her role as Gunwant.

"This is a very serious role, and for actors to do such characters they need to go to the depth of it. I guess for me it wasn't that difficult because I come from a theatre background and I have done such roles in the past and Whenever I do something like this, I do it with my heart," she said.

She added, "Masoom is a series where I didn't have to use glycerine. I was so indulged in my dialogues that tears would come on their own, whether it is the first shot or 7th, because sometimes if there is a scene of sorrow or something like that, the actors would use glycerine but with Gunwant's character, it was different. I could feel that role so much that tears would come on their own, and as I said before my body doesn't work in the show, so whenever my shot was over or we had a cut, it would take me some time to come out my character and then shake my hand or move my legs to feel that they move."



Directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, the project is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood.

Touted as a thriller, Masoom is set in Punjab and sees Boman Irani as a mysterious father who looks like he has a murky past.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the show's trailer that shows 21-year-old Sana Kapoor (Samara Tijori) instantly deciding to drive down to her estranged family after she received news of her bedridden mother's mysterious death. However, on her arrival, uneasiness greets her as her father, brother, and extended family seem to hide secrets that fuel her suspicions. Once his most loved child, Sana and her father now seem to hold a love-hate relationship as he demands she leave the house as soon as the rituals are over to stop her from digging up dirt in the family.

'Masoom' is all set to be out on June 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

