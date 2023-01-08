Urfi Javed is "allergic to clothes", internet sensation gets boils after wearing woollen outfits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who has been a part of several controversies mainly because of outfits, finally broke her silence on her unique fashion choices.

Taking to Instagram, Urfi dropped a photo in which she is seen showing her legs filled with boils.

"Anyone gets these allergies in winters?" she captioned the post.

Later, she shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes."

"So now you guys know right that why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that's why I prefer being nude)," Urfi revealed.



Recently, Urfi hit back at BJP leader and the party's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president, Chitra Kishor Wagh over a police complaint where she accused her of vulgarity.

The social media personality took to Instagram stories to share a number of posts responding to the police complaint by the BJP leader.

"I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician," Urfi said.

"Bas Asli kaam nahi hai inn politicians k Paas (don't these politicians have any real work)? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai," Urfi added. (ANI)

Urfi rose to fame after featuring in 'Bigg Boss OTT' in 2021. (ANI)

