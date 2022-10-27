Urfi Javed slams 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey for calling her videos "ghastly sights"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Internet sensation Urfi Javed knows how to give it back to her critics on the internet. 'Anupamaa' fame Sudhanshu Pandey has been called out by Urfi after the former called her videos "ghastly sights."

Recently, Sudhanshu took to Instagram and reacted to a video of a topless Urfi eating laddoo while wishing followers a Happy Diwali.

"I don't follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I'm enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali... for God's sake it's Laxmi poojan day," he wrote.

Sudhanshu's remarks did not go down well with Urfi.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Urfi gave a befitting reply to the actor.



"The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the 'normals' set by the society for women. Why don't you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something," she posted.



A few months ago, actress Chahat Khanna criticised Urfi over her fashion sense.

Chahat had shared Urfi's pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

Right after Chahat's post, Urfi slammed her with a savage response.

Speaking of Urfi's work projects, she was last seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT' in 2021. (ANI)

