US late-night talk shows halt production amid coronavirus scare

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 13 (ANI): Television broadcasters NBC and CBS have announced that they would halt the production of their two highlight TV shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Variety, 'The Late Show' (hosted by Stephen Colbert) and 'The Tonight Show' (hosted by Jimmy Fallon) will temporarily suspend production from Friday (local time).

NBC which runs 'The Tonight Show' stated in a release that "we will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production".

Also, CBS announced that the 'The Late Show' would skip the production of three scheduled broadcasts till March 30. (ANI)

