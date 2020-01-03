US: Minor boy swallows AirPod that he got as Christmas gift

Georgia [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): A seven-year-old boy from Georgia was brought to the emergency room when he accidentally swallowed a piece from his AirPods that he received as a gift for Christmas.

Mother Kiara Stroud told the local WSB-TV 2 that the electronic device ended up inside her son's stomach when he was "holding it in his mouth by the long part."

Stroud added, "We actually saw it because it has metal in it, so we could see it in the X-ray and I'm like, 'This boy really swallowed his AirPod!'"

New York Post reported that the woman posted the X-ray images of the AirPods lodged in the second-graders stomach on Facebook.

The caption read, "I can't make this up. My child, my child. Thanks for all of the prayers. We're home. No more Airpods for this kid."

Surprisingly enough, the doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston were totally oblivious to what AirPods actually were.

Giving a brief rundown of her conversation with a puzzled doctor, Stroud said, "She was like, 'An AirPod? You know, it's really unique. I never really heard of this,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, it's a wireless headset,' and she was just amazed. "I've never seen anything like it."

The boy expressed his concern to his mother that the Bluetooth device might start playing music while it is still in his stomach.

"He was like, 'Mom. I don't want my phone,' because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he's like, 'I don't want to be near my phone. I don't want it to connect to my phone and start playing music,'" Stroud said.

"I'm like, 'Oh my god.' He's a crazy kid," she added.

The doctors decided to refrain from resorting to any invasive procedures and assured that the AirPod would come out through the natural path.

The mother then pledged that after the freak incident, she'd only go for wired headsets until her son grows a bit older and mature. (ANI)

