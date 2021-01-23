US talk show legend Larry King passes away at 87

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): American award-winning TV and radio host Larry King, who became a household name after hosting CNN's insanely popular show 'Larry King Live', passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 after enduring a battle with the COVID-19 for weeks.

The beloved host died on Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, reported Fox News. The news of Larry's demise was confirmed by a statement posted online by his company, Ora Media on the late star's official Twitter handle.

The statement read, "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles."



Along with details about Larry's life and condolences for his family, the statement further revealed that the funeral and memorial services will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who for now have asked for privacy at this time of grief.



Larry had reportedly been admitted to a hospital earlier this month after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. His death comes after years of health problems that plagued the late star including his battles with lung and prostate cancer.

In a career spanning over six decades, Larry interviewed a staggering number of celebrities, political leaders, and public figures, including every US president from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump.

Over the years, Larry fathered five children and welcomed nine grandchildren, along with four great-grandchildren. The legendary host suffered a terrible tragedy last year when two of his children, daughter Chaia King and son Andy King, both died within three weeks of each other unexpectedly over the summer. (ANI)

