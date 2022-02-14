'Valimai' makers unveil action-packed new glimpse ahead of film's release

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The makers of Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' have piqued the interest of the audiences with a new teaser unveiled on Monday.

The teaser gives a glimpse of several action sequences of chasing on bikes and shooting guns.







Touted to be "India's biggest action thriller", the film is set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2022.

The film, which also stars Huma Qureshi, will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Valimai' was scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame but was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant. (ANI)

