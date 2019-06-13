Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens to lead 'The Notebook' musical adaptation reading

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Who doesn't remember the crackling chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in everyone's favourite romantic film 'The Notebook'? Ryan as Noah and Rachel as Allie will forever be etched in our hearts!
Fans of the film have a reason to rejoice as singer-actor Vanessa Hudgens is all set to lead a staged reading of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter's musical adaptation of the 2004 romantic drama for Vassar and New York Stage & Film's Powerhouse Season this summer, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The 'High School Musical' star, who has impressed critics and audiences with her work in 'Grease: Live' and 'Rent: Live', will be reading the part of middle-aged Allie, the character played by Rachel McAdams on screen (opposite Ryan Gosling), who engages in the most torrid part of the central love affair.
Tony nominee and star of Broadway's 'Once on This Island' Hailey Kilgore will appear as younger Allie, while Cabaret's Andy Buckley (Cabaret) as older Allie.
Clifton Duncan from Carmen Jones will play middle-aged Noah to Hudgens' Allie. Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano and Tony-winning Chicago star James Naughton are playing younger Noah and older Noah respectively.
The upcoming project will be directed by Michael Greif. Jelani Alladin, Nicholas Belton, and Candy Buckley are among the rest of the cast members.
Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, 'The Notebook' is a romantic drama about the enduring love between Noah and Allie, spanning the earliest days of their teenage through their struggles to remember each other in their twilight years.
It was announced in January that 'The Notebook' the musical is set to head to Broadway.
'The Notebook' reading will take place at Vasser College's Martel Theater on June 23, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:32 IST

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo wish Chris Evans on his b'day

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): As Chris Evans turns a year older today, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo extended their wishes to Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:10 IST

Ariana Grande tears up while paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): American Singer Ariana Grande got teary-eyed while paying tribute to late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller at her 'Sweetener' concert in Pittsburgh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:37 IST

Dwayne Johnson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will receive the "Generation Award" at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Chris Hemsworth cleaned breast pumps for a living!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor' has made a startling revelation about what he did before entering the movie business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:07 IST

Jonas Brothers reveal police called thrice at Joe's bachelor party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): It seems like singer-songwriter Joe Jonas' has such a wild time at his bachelor party that the police called the groom and his gang three times in the night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a date rape survivor

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino opened up about the time she was date raped and became a "battery victim" at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:22 IST

Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her next film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:15 IST

Tiffany Haddish opens up about her life in foster care

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tiffany Haddish opened up about her early life and survival in foster care.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Tiger Shroff posts sweet video on Disha Patani's birthday

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): As Disha Patani turned a year older on Thursday, wishes poured in for the actor from fellow B-Towners.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:40 IST

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen reveal 'Toy Story 4' scenes which made them...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): The 'Toy Story' franchise is all set to return next week with its latest installment 'Toy Story 4'. For years, we have been on a journey with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

Tessa Thompson shares why she joined 'Men in Black: International'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Tessa Thompson who is awaiting the release of her film 'Men in Black: International' has a special reason why she chose to be a part of a 'movie of this scale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:28 IST

'Capernaum' to be released in India on June 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): After its immense success in China, Nadine Labaki's Oscar-nominated Arabic film 'Capernaum' is set to hit the Indian theatres on June 21.

Read More
iocl