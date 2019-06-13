Vanessa Hudgens to lead 'The Notebook' musical adaptation reading

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Who doesn't remember the crackling chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in everyone's favourite romantic film 'The Notebook'? Ryan as Noah and Rachel as Allie will forever be etched in our hearts!

Fans of the film have a reason to rejoice as singer-actor Vanessa Hudgens is all set to lead a staged reading of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter's musical adaptation of the 2004 romantic drama for Vassar and New York Stage & Film's Powerhouse Season this summer, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The 'High School Musical' star, who has impressed critics and audiences with her work in 'Grease: Live' and 'Rent: Live', will be reading the part of middle-aged Allie, the character played by Rachel McAdams on screen (opposite Ryan Gosling), who engages in the most torrid part of the central love affair.

Tony nominee and star of Broadway's 'Once on This Island' Hailey Kilgore will appear as younger Allie, while Cabaret's Andy Buckley (Cabaret) as older Allie.

Clifton Duncan from Carmen Jones will play middle-aged Noah to Hudgens' Allie. Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano and Tony-winning Chicago star James Naughton are playing younger Noah and older Noah respectively.

The upcoming project will be directed by Michael Greif. Jelani Alladin, Nicholas Belton, and Candy Buckley are among the rest of the cast members.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, 'The Notebook' is a romantic drama about the enduring love between Noah and Allie, spanning the earliest days of their teenage through their struggles to remember each other in their twilight years.

It was announced in January that 'The Notebook' the musical is set to head to Broadway.

'The Notebook' reading will take place at Vasser College's Martel Theater on June 23, this year. (ANI)

