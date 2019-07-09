Vanessa Lachey and Jason Priestley (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Vanessa Lachey and Jason Priestley (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Vanessa Lachey shares picture with Beverly Hills, 90210 husband Jason Priestley

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American actor Vanessa Lachey is really excited for her show Beverly Hills, 90210, as the model-turned-actor shared a happy picture with her reel husband Jason Priestley.
On Monday, Lachey shared a picture with Priestley on Instagram where the duo can be seen lounging on patio chairs with a picturesque background.
"Introducing Mrs. Jason Priestley... or am I Mrs. Brandon Walsh?! One month until the premiere of Beverly Hills, 90210 !!! August 7th you'll see what I'm talking about & you WON'T be disappointed! We're cookin' up some juicy stuff!!! Dream job," she captioned the post.
In May it was announced that Lachey, who is officially married to Nick Lachey, had joined the cast as Priestley's wife, reported by People.
The actor who is portraying the role of Camille is described as a high-powered publicist who is balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family. Lachey celebrated the news with an Instagram post featuring the original series' theme song.
"My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!! I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley's wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90's! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin' out to this song!!!," she then captioned the post.
Apart from the two stars, the series also stars original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering.
According to the FOX network, The filming of BH90210 will be comprised of six episodes in which the OG gang from West Beverly High play "heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama -- with a healthy dose of irreverence -- that is inspired by their real lives and relationships."
The show threads the path of the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades in order attempt to get a 90210 reboot going.
The original series of the 'Beverly Hills' ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. It starred Spelling, Garth, Priestley, Doherty and Luke Perry (who died this year in March due to a massive stroke) as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles. (ANI)

