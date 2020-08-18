Vanessa Paradis to lead jury at Deauville American Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], August 18 (ANI): The upcoming 46th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival will have French actor and singer Vanessa Paradis heading up as the jury, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The 47-year-old actor Paradis will oversee a competition jury that includes director Yann Gonzalez, actors Zita Hanrot, and Vincent Lacoste, director Bruno Podalydes, producer Sylvie Pialat, the author Delphine Horvilleur and French rapper Oxmo Puccino.

The jury will pick this year's Deauville winners, which will be announced on 12 September.

With strict enforcement of health guidelines amid COVID-19, this festival is all set to open the screening with critically acclaimed drama 'Minari', and end with French fantasy-based movie 'How I Became a Super Hero'.

The 46th edition of Deauville will take place as previously announced from September 4 till September 13, while strictly abiding by all precautionary measures. (ANI)

