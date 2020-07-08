Varun Dhawan extends birthday greetings to Saurav Ganguly reminiscing India's 2002 Natwest series win

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Posting a priceless picture of former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly from India's 2002 Natwest series win against England, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to the legendary cricketer.

Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to post the picture in which Ganguly is seen celebrating the win with his jersey in his hand.

"2002 Natwest series win in lords @souravganguly This image is etched in my memory forever. Conquering on foreign soil. No guts no glory #happybirthdaydada Can never forget that @mohammadkaif87 and @yuvisofficial partnership," he wrote in the caption.

Wishes poured from all corners for the former skipper as he turned 48 today.

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and now has been appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year. (ANI)

