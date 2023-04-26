Veteran Malayalam actor-comedian Mammukoya passed away at 76

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): Veteran movie actor Mammukoya passed away on Wednesday. The actor was hospitalised yesterday due to a heart attack when he collapsed during the inauguration of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram where he arrived as a chief guest.

The Mollywood star was taken to a private hospital in Kozhikode and was in the intensive care unit. Based on the updates his conditions were stable as he was responding to the treatment.

But a sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday afternoon became the reason behind his demise at the age of 76.



Popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram to pen a note as he mourns the death of the comedian-actor.

Prithviraj captioned, the picture of Mammukoya as, "Rest in peace Maamukkoya Sir! Had the absolute privilege of sharing screen space with you multiple times. But to see you unleash #Moosa in #KURUTHI at such close quarters will be a memory that I cherish forever! #Legend".

The veteran performer was born on 5 July 1946 in Kerala and was fond of theatre from the very beginning. He contributed majorly to Malayalam cinema by featuring in more than 450 movies after his debut movie 'Anyarude Bhoomi' (1979). His first prominent role came in Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam (1986), which was directed by Sibi Malayil and had Mohanlal in the lead role. He was married to Suhara Mammukoya and had four children.



The comic timing of the actor was excellent which made him win State Award for best comedian in Malayalam Cinema. Another milestone in his life was working in a French film 'Flammens of Paradise'. He was popular for the usage of the unique Malabar dialect. The actor also worked in Vikram's Tamil movie 'Cobra'.

Top movies in his career remain Minnal Murali (2021), Nadodikattu (1987) and Sallapam (1996). (ANI)