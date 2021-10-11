Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away; political leaders, celebs pay tributes

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Celebrated Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

The actor, who in a career spanning four decades had acted in more than 500 films, including a few Tamil films, was in the hospital for some health-related issue. He was suffering from liver-related ailments.

As an actor he had carved a niche in the Malayalam film industry, handling various roles from hero-villain to comedian, bringing alive the characters on the celluloid, which he handled with perfection.

Following the news of Venu's demise, people from different walks of life offered their condolences and tributes for the late star.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said that Nedumudi Venu has played a significant role in elevating the acting standards of the overall Malayalam filmdom.

"He is a talented actor who has established a permanent presence in the minds of the audience by playing different roles. As an actor, he took a keen interest in literature and played a leading role in everything from folk songs to experimental plays. The folk songs sung by him will be in the minds of the people for a long time to come," he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also condoled the demise of the actor and said, "Profound knowledge of traditional art forms and Indian style of acting reflected in his unique, endearing performances. Well versed in Kerala's classical and folk art and rhythm, he also excelled in theatre and in the recital of Sopana Sangeetam. His was a life devoted to art. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti."

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan, BJP state president K Surendran, CPI(M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan and actors from the regional film industry also offered their condolences.

South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran mourned Nedumudi Venu's death. "Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend. # NedumudiVenu," he said in a tweet.



Nivin Pauly paid his tribute by tweeting, "I will never forget the love and guidance you gave me in my first film. I will always cherish that I started my journey alongside you. Will miss you Venu chetta. Rest In Peace."





Dulquer Salmaan shared a photo of Venu on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Rest in Peace Venu uncle! One of our finest actors and one of the kindest human beings. #heartbroken #unfathomableloss #RIP."



Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a photo with the veteran actor and penned, "Venu sir. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been able to work with this masterclass of an actor and just the most wonderful, loving human being. Charlie and now Puzhu, just before he's left us. What a terrible loss. I salute his artistry and carry within me the incredible fervour for the craft he's instilled in me as an actor through his work."



Actor-director Revathy Asha Kelunni, shared her tribute by writing, "Remembering you with a lot of Love and Respect. The simple thoughts you shared to better my performance will always remain a lesson learnt dedicated to you. May your loved ones be blessed with the courage to accept your departure. With fond memories."



Tovino Thomas also shared a photo of Venu and simply wrote, "Rest in Peace Venu Chetta !!!"



Nedumudi Venu, who stepped into the world of acting as a theatre artist, made his debut with ace director G Aravindan's 1978 film 'Thambu'. He later went on to handle many versatile roles.

Venu's recent releases were two anthology films in Malayalam and Tamil. He was seen in 'Aanum Pennum' in Malayalam where he appeared in the 'Rani' segment of the anthology. In his career, Venu won two National Awards and a Special Jury Mention.

The mortal remains of the veteran actor will be placed at Ayyankali Hall, Thiruvananthapuram for the public to pay homage on Tuesday following COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

