Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised, several stars pray for speedy recovery

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira has been hospitalised in Karachi on Sunday following a cardiac attack and is currently on ventilator support, according to local media reports.

After news of the illness, several celebrities took to social media to pray for the speedy recovery of the actor who rose to fame playing the lead role of mother in the hugely popular TV serial 'Khudha Ki Basti' and has subsequently played the innocent and suffering mother and grandmother on many serials that enjoyed popularity in the subcontinent.

The 70-year-old actor was born in Lucknow.

Actor Imran Abbas who was last seen in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' posted a heartfelt message on Twitter seeking prayers for her recovery: "The Legendary Actress Zaheen Tahira admitted in Agha Khan Hospital due to a serious heart attack. And She Needs Our Prayers As She Is On Ventilator. Please Pray for her recovery."

Pakistani writer and actor Imran Ashraf posted a picture of the actor and reminisced about the time he had spent with her on sets and how she used to come crying about her bedridden daughter on the shoots.

"Zaheen Tahira aapa Ap sab jantay hein Inhein Mein nai in saath bohat kaam Kia. Pichlay 3 saal say jab bhi set par ati thi rootay howay ati thi aur meray hazar hasanay k baad bhi hastay hastay phir roo daiti thi. In ki beti shadeed beemar hein bed par hein uth bhi nahi sakti jisay yeah sambhalti thi aur kaam bhi karna parta Tha na chahtay howay bhi set par Ana parta Tha. Aaj appa khud ventilater par hein Please In k Liya khaaas dowa hein. Dil aur rooh doono ki saaf tareen insaan. In ki baiti ko Inki bohat zaroorat Hai," he captioned the picture.

The legendary actor started her career in the 1960s and dominated television screens TV screens till the 1980s portraying strong characters mainly from PTV Karachi centre..

Over the course of her journey, she has appeared in over 700 drama serials in lead and supporting roles.

Tahira has also produced and directed a few television series. (ANI)

