Veteran Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur is no more. She died at the age of 69.

Confirming the news of her demise, actor Neeru Bajwa took to Instagram and wrote, "rip #daljitkaur Ji.. you were an inspiration..... very sad news . Am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you #legend in #heerranjha."

Reportedly, Daljeet Kaur breathed her last on Thursday in Raikot, Punjab.

Popularly known as 'Hema Malini' of the Punjabi film industry, Daljeet Kaur had acted in films like 'Daaj', 'Giddha', 'Putt Jattan De', 'Roop Shaqinan Da', 'Ishaq Nimana', 'Laajo', 'Batwara', 'Vairee Jatt', 'Patola', and Jagga Daku among others.

After learning about the unfortunate news, many celebrities took to social media to pay their condolences.

Singer Mika Singh tweeted, "The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace."

Daljeet Kaur studied at the Film and Television Institute of India. Actor Satish Shah was her batchmate.

Remembering Daljeet Kaur, Satish took to Twitter and wrote, "A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the punjabi lead girl of yesteryears passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch."

The exact cause of Daljeet Kaur's demise is not known yet. (ANI)